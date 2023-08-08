ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It has been confirmed a tornado touched down in the Midway Manor section of east Allentown Monday night.

That news comes as no surprise to the people who live there. Several people have significant damage to their homes, and some of them were quite sure they saw the twister as it was happening.

On E. Pennsylvania St., the storm brought down a tree on Eric Triminio's house. 69 News obtained video from the moment it happened from his neighbor's Nest doorbell camera.

Looking at the damage, Triminio was at a loss for words.

"I still can't believe it. I cannot believe it," said Triminio.

The National Weather Service has confirmed the neighborhood had a tornado touch down Monday night, uprooting Triminio's tree and destroying his neighbor's fences, grills, and trampolines.

"I was telling her that it's not the area for tornadoes, this isn't Kansas. I was kind of making fun of it, kind of playing it off, and then sure enough it's in front of our house," said Triminio.

"It feels like the tornado was really like here. Here," said Triminio's partner, Christie Gomez.

Gomez said they were lucky they weren't hurt. They left to go to the store right when the rain started, and they said it didn't look bad at that time. They came back about 30 minutes later, and found the destruction of the fallen tree in their front yard.

"Our bed is right there where it hit, where the windows are, and our Jeep was parked right here where the tree landed, so God knew what he was doing by letting us drive away," said Gomez.

So despite the damage to the house, the two consider it a blessing they made it through the storm safely.

"I'm thankful that my family wasn't hurt. My parents were visiting, I'm thankful they weren't hurt. My car wasn't damaged, the house has minimal damages, but God was taking care of us, thank God," said Triminio.

We are still waiting on an assessment from the National Weather Service on how powerful the tornado was.

This wasn't the first tornado to touch down on Allentown's East Side.

Back in 2008, an EF-1 twister packing 95mph winds hit near Dieruff High School. That tornado damaged 50 homes and the high school.

No one was hurt when that twister touched down, but it did cause $1.5 million in damages.