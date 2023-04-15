The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Lehigh County and Central Northampton County.

The NWS reports the Warning is until 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area, the NWS confirms between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected, officials say.

A 69 News viewer shard photos of hail in Salisbury Township on Saturday afternoon.

Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Allentown, Bethlehem, Emmaus, Northampton, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Steuben, Lehigh University, Beersville, Danielsville, and Zionsville.

The area includes the following highways of Interstate 78 between mile markers 56 and 69, the Northeast Extension between mile markers 46 and 53.

