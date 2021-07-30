The National Weather Service's Mt. Holly office says it has confirmed that multiple tornadoes touched down in Bucks County Thursday afternoon.
The NWS says an EF3 tornado touched down in the Bensalem/Trevose area, with peak winds of up to to 140 mph, according to a NWS Twitter post.
3:30 PM: A confirmed EF3 tornado in Bucks County in the Bensalem/Trevose area with peak winds to 140 mph. The storm damage survey team mentioned the most intense damage was to car dealerships and an adjacent mobile home park. More details tonight. #pawx— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 30, 2021
The storm damage survey team mentioned the most intense damage was to car dealerships and an adjacent mobile home park.
The tornado ripped the roof off the Faulkner Buick GMC Dealership in the Trevose area, about 20 miles south of Lumberville, and caused part of the building to collapse. A Volvo dealership next door also sustained extensive damage.
Residents said the neighboring mobile home development was also hit by the tornado.
Some lost their roofs and outdoor structures.
Families were provided shelter by the Red Cross at Neshaminy High School.
The NWS also said an EF1 tornado touched down in the Plumstead Township area, with peak winds up to 90 mph.
An EF2 tornado with peak winds of up to 115 mph formed near New Hope in Bucks County, the NWS said.
2 more confirmed tornadoes from 7/29: Plumstead Twp area (Bucks County, PA), EF1; peak winds up to 90 mph. Near New Hope, PA (the Washington Crossing Historic Park area) then across the DE River into Mercer County NJ, an EF2; peak winds up to 115 mph. Details tonight/tomorrow.— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 30, 2021
The NWS said an EF0 tornado with peak winds of 60-80 mph touched down in Northeast Philadelphia. An EF1 tornado also moved through Windsor, Mercer County, New Jersey.
The teams are still surveying damage in several areas in the Lehigh Valley and Bucks County to see if it was caused by a tornado touching down.
The crews are analyzing the damage, and looking at the scope and nature of it, including the diameter of trees taken down and the direction in which the damage occurred. This will help them determine whether the damage was caused by straight line winds from a severe thunderstorm, or by a tornado.