ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The National Weather Service is releasing more details about the tornado that touched down in the Midway Manor section of east Allentown Monday night.

The EF1 tornado had an estimated peak wind of 100 mph, according to the NWS. The path length was 0.30 miles.

The tornado began near East Pennsylvania Street between North Ulster Street and North Van Buren Street, the NWS said. Damage to the roof of a church and a neighboring shed was seen with multiple shingles removed and displaced, according to the NWS.

The NWS says a large hardwood tree was uprooted in the area.

The tornado then continued to the northeast towards East Lily Street and North Wahneta Street, causing some tree damage along the way, the NWS said.

As the tornado crossed North Wahneta Street the amount of damage began to increase, with a shed removed from its foundation and tossed about 50 feet northwest, according to the NWS.

As the tornado continued to the northeast, approaching and crossing East Fairmont Street, it reached its maximum width, around 160 yards, according to the NWS.

It also reached its maximum intensity, causing damage to multiple homes, the NWS said. The greatest damage was to homes along the west side of Club Avenue, where multiple homes lost between 30 and 50 percent of their roof covering, according to the NWS.

The NWS says the tornado continued northeast across Club Avenue, crossing into Bethlehem. Here, the tornado began to weaken, but still snapped or took large branches down on multiple trees., the NWS said.The tornado then dissipated as it approached Pennsylvania Avenue, according to the NWS.

No known injuries or fatalities occurred with the storm, the NWS said.

That news comes as no surprise to the people who live there. Several people have significant damage to their homes, and some of them were quite sure they saw the twister as it was happening.

This wasn't the first tornado to touch down on Allentown's East Side.

Back in 2008, an EF-1 twister packing 95mph winds hit near Dieruff High School. That tornado damaged 50 homes and the high school.

No one was hurt when that twister touched down, but it did cause $1.5 million in damages.