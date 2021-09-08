ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The National Weather Service said there could be flash flooding and severe weather conditions in parts of our area Wednesday into early Thursday, even as some homeowners are still reeling from the damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
Bucky Boyle Park in Allentown was dry as of 10 p.m. Wednesday. The nearby Lehigh River flooded over into some homes and other properties last week, causing major damage.
The fear is that certain creeks and inlets may have some flash flooding.
When rain falls, the water needs somewhere to go.
On Adam's Island, the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused the Lehigh to surge. Property owners there are still cleaning up the mess.
"You've got to shovel it, pressure wash it. It's a lot of work," a resident previously told 69 News.
"It's just part of being on the river, you know. You have a waterfront property," another resident had said.
The callouses on their hands haven't healed, and now the forecast is calling for more rain. One to two inches overnight in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.
Allentown is under a severe thunderstorm warning until midnight, and a flood advisory until 12:15 a.m.
The NWS issued a flash flood warning that includes Allentown, Northampton, and Catasauqua until 1:45 a.m. Thursday.
The National Weather Service says because there are areas with saturated soil from recent heavy rain events, brief but heavy rainfall on top of that - even one to two inches - could lead to flooding in low-lying areas, including those along the Lehigh River.
They advise everyone to go to bed Wednesday night with their phone alerts on in the event that they'd need to take action.