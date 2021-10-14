BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A man wanted for homicide in New York City was arrested in Northampton County.
U.S. Marshals served an arrest warrant Thursday morning at an apartment building in the 3100 block of Middletown Road in Bethlehem Township, said Rob Clark, supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal.
Arys Rodriguez, 21, is charged in a homicide in the Bronx on Aug. 3, Clark said.
Authorities served the warrant around 7 a.m., and after about an hour and a half of negotiations, Rodriguez surrendered and marshals took him into custody, Clark said.
Roads were closed in the area while law enforcement was on scene. Bethlehem Township police assisted.
Rodriguez will go back to New York to face charges.