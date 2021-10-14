Bethlehem Township Bronx homicide warrant US Marshals
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A man wanted for homicide in New York City was arrested in Northampton County.

U.S. Marshals served an arrest warrant Thursday morning at an apartment building in the 3100 block of Middletown Road in Bethlehem Township, said Rob Clark, supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal.

Arys Rodriguez, 21, is charged in a homicide in the Bronx on Aug. 3, Clark said.

Authorities served the warrant around 7 a.m., and after about an hour and a half of negotiations, Rodriguez surrendered and marshals took him into custody, Clark said.

Roads were closed in the area while law enforcement was on scene. Bethlehem Township police assisted.

Rodriguez will go back to New York to face charges.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.