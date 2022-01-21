ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in New York City say a cop was shot and killed Friday night by a man from the Lehigh Valley.
And then the gunman was shot and killed.
The NYPD tells 69 News - and multiple New York media outlets are reporting - that Lashawn McNeil, from the Allentown area, killed one officer and gravely injured another officer in Harlem.
Officials say the shooting happened while officers were responding to a domestic incident involving McNeil and his mother.
Police dispatch audio captured some of the chaotic scene, including an officer screaming for assistance, and another officer informing the dispatcher that two officers had been shot.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg posted on Twitter that "this is a horrible tragedy and our thoughts and prayers go out to the officers, their families and the entire NYPD. The officers who serve and protect us risk their lives every day."
