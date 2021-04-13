EASTON, Pa. - Gunfire rang out in Easton early Tuesday morning.
A vehicle and home in the 100 block of South 11th Street were shot around 2 a.m., Easton police said.
Two adults and an infant were in the vehicle when it was hit, police said. The home was also occupied at the time.
Investigators said it appears there was a "disturbance" before the shooting, and that the vehicle and house were targeted.
People on scene were uncooperative with investigators, police said.
Authorities are looking for a silver or light-colored Mercedes Benz with a broken left back taillight. It was last seen traveling south on 11th Street, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-250-6637 or the tip line at 610-250-6635.