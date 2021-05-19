ALLENTOWN, Pa. – As votes continued to be tallied on Wednesday, Mayor Ray O'Connell and members of Allentown City Council reflected on the primary election season, which ended with Tuesday night's election.
"People don't realize that running for political office is an extremely stressing thing," said Councilman Edward Zucal. He encouraged those who lost to continue to persevere and said that, in the end, "it would be worth it."
"Congratulations to everyone who got elected," said council President Julio Guridy. "I know we still have the general election but congratulations for winning the primary."
He went on to say, "Running for office is very stressful. I have not lost an election for the last 20 years. I did lose my first election in 1999 and kind of got myself together."
Speaking about the experience of serving on city council, Guridy added, "It is something we do because we love the city. It shouldn't be about you — it should be about helping others. We get paid very, very little. We should make a resolution to increase the salary. Easton, Bethlehem and a lot of other cities make a lot more."
O'Connell congratulated Daryl Hendricks, Cynthia Mota, Natalie Santos and Zucal on their primary victories to serve on council. He added that in the general election, he would support all the Democratic candidates.
Also during Wednesday night's meeting, city council approved an ordinance amending the city's ethics code governing how candidates promote themselves during political campaigns.
The changes prohibit any elected or appointed official or employee from using city resources in any capacity for any political activity.