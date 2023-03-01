HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The booming Northampton County real estate market continues to ring up big numbers, and not just for warehouses.

An office building at 1605 Valley Center Parkway in Hanover Township was sold for $12.7 million, Northampton County records show. That is a gain of about 11% since the last recorded sale in 2011.

The new owner is a limited liability company that identified itself as 1605 VCP, a combination of the address and an acronym for Valley Center Parkway. The owner's address is given in Somerset, New Jersey, and is the same address as SHI International.

SHI International is an information technology company that, according to a recent press release, employs more than 6,000 people worldwide. The company was founded in 1989 and is privately owned.

Founder Leo Koguan has a net worth of $5.6 billion as of Wednesday, according to Forbes. Koguan has a large stake in Tesla Inc., the battery and electric-vehicle maker led by Elon Musk.

The Valley Center Parkway building is north of Route 22 and just east of Schoenersville Road, near the Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School's current location.

In Palmer Township, home of many big deals, a commercial building at 13 McFadden Road was sold for $5.3 million. The owner of that property is listed as McFadden Warehouse LLC, at the same address. That sale was recorded Feb. 13.

Big land deals can boost a township's revenue through a half-percent transfer tax. When an Amazon warehouse was sold last year in Palmer for $154.2 million, that meant a $771,000 payment to the township.