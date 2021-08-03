S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Office Depot on South Cedar Crest Boulevard will close this fall, according to a company spokeswoman.
The South Whitehall Township store will close Saturday, Sept. 18, according to Shera Bishop, and a closing sale has already started.
The company hopes to continue serving customers over the internet, trying to react to the growth of e-commerce since the COVID-19 pandemic, while closing traditional locations such as the South Whitehall store.
"We will continue to serve our customers online at officedepot.com," Bishop said in a statement.
Contract customers should shift to business.officedepot.com.
In 2020, Boca Raton, Florida-based ODP Corp. announced plans to cut about 13,000 jobs and close an undetermined number of stores. ODP brands include Office Depot, Office Max, CompuCom and Grand&Toy.
ODP shares fell 12 cents to $47.01 on the New York Stock Exchange at just before noon Tuesday. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has ranged from $17.86 to $51.40. The company will report second-quarter earnings on Wednesday.
ODP operates about 1,100 stores and is in the process of cutting costs as it reduces reliance on retail revenue, focuses on "business to business" operations and information-technology offerings. ODP's goal is to complete its transformation by the end of 2023.