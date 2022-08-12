BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An office, retail and tavern development proposed for South Bethlehem will be reviewed Thursday by the city's Planning Commission.

Bethlehem Shared Services, a cigar business, plans the development for Lehigh Valley Industrial Park 7 on a lot at the corner of Fourth and Emery streets. That location is east of Wind Creek Bethlehem casino, toward Hellertown.

The address given in the plans is 1810 Spillman Drive. Bethlehem Shared Services has a distribution center at 1911 Spillman Drive.

Documents were submitted to the city by Bethlehem Shared Services, a limited liability corporation at 1605 Valley Center Parkway, Hanover Township, Northampton County, and Bohler Engineering, which prepared the plans.

"The applicant proposes to construct a 3-story building that contains a walk-in humidor in the office space, ventilated offices and conference rooms, lounge areas open air work space and outdoor seating on a 4.4 acre lot," according to the Bethlehem Planning Commission agenda for its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday.

Humidors are used to store cigars. Bethlehem Shared Services is a cigar distributor that has locations in Pennsylvania, Texas and Florida, "and soon to be more." One of its Cigars International stores is at 535 Main St., Bethlehem.

The proposed office would cover 12,938 square feet of land, and with three stories, would provide 38,814 square feet of space. The retail space and tavern would cover 5,986 square feet.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group, based in Denmark, is the corporate parent of Bethlehem Shared Services.

Lehigh Valley Industrial Park Inc., which is also based on Spillman Drive, owns the property, according to Northampton County records.

The commission will also see a revised plan for 55 apartments in a six-story building at 128 E. Third St. The first floor of the development, if approved, would be retail space.