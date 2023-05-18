SLATINGTON, Pa. - No one was hurt in a Lehigh County house fire Thursday morning thanks to the quick actions of police.

The fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. at a duplex in the 100 block of Fifth Street in Slatington, about a block away from the fire station.

Initial reports were that people were trapped inside.

A Slatington police officer rescued one person who was sleeping at the time, the police chief told 69 News.

That person was not hurt, nor were any other residents or firefighters, the chief said.

The home suffered extensive damage. The fire appeared to be on the second floor of one side of the twin home.

The police chief said authorities are working to figure out what sparked the fire.