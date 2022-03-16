ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police say they recovered a loaded firearm after stopping a man who was riding a dirt bike.
On Tuesday, shortly before 7 p.m., members of the Bike Unit from the Allentown Police Department were on patrol in the area of 7th and Hamilton Streets, when they saw people on dirt bikes carelessly weaving in and out of vehicular traffic, according to city police.
Officers were able to stop one of the men on the dirt bikes. During the course of the investigation a loaded firearm was recovered from the man, and he was placed into custody, police said.
Hafid Pena-Valdez, 29, is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, registration and certificate of title required, careless driving, required financial responsibility, and classes of licenses-did not possess a valid motorcycle license/permit.