Allentown police car

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police say they recovered a loaded firearm after stopping a man who was riding a dirt bike.

On Tuesday, shortly before 7 p.m., members of the Bike Unit from the Allentown Police Department were on patrol in the area of 7th and Hamilton Streets, when they saw people on dirt bikes carelessly weaving in and out of vehicular traffic, according to city police.

Officers were able to stop one of the men on the dirt bikes. During the course of the investigation a loaded firearm was recovered from the man, and he was placed into custody, police said.

Hafid Pena-Valdez, 29, is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, registration and certificate of title required, careless driving, required financial responsibility, and classes of licenses-did not possess a valid motorcycle license/permit.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you