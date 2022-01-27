A nearly three-month-long legal battle over who won a November election for Lehigh County judge appears to be over.
Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong tells 69 News that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court turned away an appeal by Democratic judicial candidate Zachary Cohen in his narrow contest against Republican David Ritter.
Cohen appealed a state appeals court's ruling made earlier this month that 261 undated ballots should not be counted. The appeals court noted that even though the ballots were submitted on time, the return envelope needed to be dated.
If no further action is taken, Ritter will win the final seat on the Lehigh County Court of Common Pleas.