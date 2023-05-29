EASTON, Pa. - Crews are battling a fire that damaged multiple rowhomes in Easton Monday afternoon.

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire after it broke out at Ninth and Ferry streets around 3:40 p.m.

The city’s chief code enforcement officer says he believes 15 rowhomes are impacted by the fire. Some of the homes were badly damaged by the fire, while others sustained water and smoke damage.

Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from several homes.

Eighth Street, Ninth Street, and Ferry Street are all closed while crews fight the fire.

Easton’s Fire Chief Henry Hennings says first responders believe everyone got out okay. One Easton firefighter was treated by EMS on site for heat exhaustion.

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire.