L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police revealed Friday night that two more products may have been tampered with at the Giant store in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County.

This comes after officials had just announced on Thursday a now-former employee placed needles in several products within the store.

"I couldn't believe this was happening at our store," Daniel Mills, a shopper from Alburtis, said.

Mills was shopping at Giant Friday evening, just before the brand-new announcement: state police say they discovered two more items may have been tampered with.

According to officials, shoppers now should also check for:

- King's Hawaiian Rolls

- Starkist Light Tuna Large pouches (larger than 2.6 ounces)

Eight items had already been identified by the store as potentially tampered with. They are:

- single-serve Tastykakes

- fresh bagged green beans

- loose sweet yellow and white onions

- fresh green asparagus

- soft packaged dog food and treats

- soft packaged cat food and treats

- instant mashed potatoes (boxed)

- cleaning sponges

State police tell 69 News they were able to identify these new items because the suspect is cooperating with them.

Melissa Stiavelli was out shopping with her daughter just before the announcement Friday as well.

"It's kind of our go-to store," Stiavelli said.

Perhaps it's a testament to how much people love the store in Trexlertown.

"They're very nice to us," Mills said. "We've always been very happy with it. And I don't see any reason to change."

Folks were still shopping there, after that first announcement on Thursday.

"It's kind of nice that it was empty," Stiavelli said. "I do feel bad for the store."

Giant says an investigation revealed an employee - now a former employee - placed needles inside items last Thursday, April 13.

"We'll check our things but I'm not really that worried about it," Mills said.

Now, those who came back to shop on Friday, just before this latest announcement, will have to check their items once again.

"Even with what we just bought, I mean definitely going to take a little extra caution and try to look through it a little bit more closely," Stiavelli said.

Giant originally told shoppers to double check those products, bought between April 13-19, or to bring them back.

Now, officials are asking to check these additional two items as well, but within that same time period.

"We read about it after we'd already consumed the items," Mills said, "so we're extremely grateful that we didn't have an issue with the items we purchased."

Officials add that customers who utilized a Giant rewards card that is on file have been contacted if an item they purchased was possibly affected.

69 News reached out to Giant but did not hear back before deadline.

State police are asking anyone who believes their items were tampered with to return them to the store and notify the Pennsylvania State Police Fogelsville Criminal Investigation Unit at 610-395-1438.