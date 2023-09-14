N. CATASAUQUA, Pa. -Officials in Northampton County say two people are dead after an incident in North Catasauqua Thursday.

Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck and State Trooper Nathan Branosky with the Pennsylvania State Police say the deaths are homicides. No word yet on the ages or genders of the people who were killed.

A police presence could be seen in the 1100 block of Railroad Street.

Officials say there is no danger to the public.

Authorities are not yet commenting on the details of the investigation.

This is a developing story.

