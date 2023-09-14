N. CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Two people were found dead in a home in North Catasauqua, and the Northampton County coroner is calling it a double homicide case.

The bodies were found Thursday morning in the 1100 block of Railroad Street.

Police say there is no danger to the public. Their focus throughout the day has been a beige home in the neighborhood.

"We have confirmed that both people have been killed, the coroner has ruled both deaths a homicide," said Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck, while at the scene.

Neighbor Nate Chiadis says the swarm of state and local police arrived around 11:30 a.m.

"Scary? It's really scary. Makes me not want to come outside," he said.

Streets were closed and neighbors were questioned, but investigators aren't giving out details, including the victims' ages, gender, race, relationship or cause of death or details about a suspect.

"We're investigating all leads at this point in time. We won't confirm that or or anything at that point as everything's been ruled out. Nothing's been other than the fact that there's no danger to the public," Houck said.

However, the deaths have rattled the typically quiet neighborhood.

"Too close to home. So y'all, we have kids running around here all the time and play and stuff like that. And it's just shocking news," said neighbor Bob Shull.

State Police say more information will be released Friday.