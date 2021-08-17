BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Hundreds of parking spaces will be opening up on southside Bethlehem.
Officials broke ground Tuesday on the new Polk Street Garage at the intersection of Polk and East Third streets.
It will provide parking for Northampton Community College's Fowler Center, two nearby health centers, and some local residents.
The garage will have more than 700 parking spaces, as well as a walkway to the Fowler Center.
"As mayor, I've been a strong advocate of this project, as I was for the New Street Project, because I do think that you do need a new garage to continue revitalization, attract businesses," said Mayor Bob Donchez.
The mayor says plans for the project have been in the works for about seven years now.
Construction will start in a few weeks, and is expected to take up to a year to complete.