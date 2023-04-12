WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley's newest outdoor adventure destination is starting to take shape.

Officials broke ground on "HangDog" Wednesday morning.

It's being built on Cedarville Road near Interstate 78 in Williams Township.

"HangDog" will feature four stories of rope-climbing obstacles and zip-lines.

It will also have a beer garden, cafe, and a dog park, and will be a live music venue.

Construction is expected to be finished this summer.