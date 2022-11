ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The landmark Americus Hotel in downtown Allentown is celebrating the dawn of a new era.

A grand reopening ribbon cutting celebration Thursday marked the completion of large-scale renovations to the nearly 100-year-old building.

The event included tours highlighting the various improvements, including the new 11th-floor ballroom and outdoor balcony.

Local leaders say the renovation project is another example of the continuing revitalization of the downtown.