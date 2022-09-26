NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - The D&L Trail in the Lehigh Valley is celebrating a new milestone.

A ribbon cutting was held Monday to open another one-and-a-half miles of trail in Northampton and North Catasauqua boroughs.

The new addition creates more than 145 miles of open trail and completes the whole Northampton County section of the D&L Trail.

"We're really excited to see it come to fruition after we made it all the way through the flooding of Tropical Storm Ida last year, and continue with the construction after that," said Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor Executive Director Blaire Sadler.

When the multi-use trail becomes fully connected it will offer a 14-mile loop between Northampton and Allentown.