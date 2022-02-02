S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - "With my shadow I have cast - with a long, lustrous, six more weeks of winter," announced Tom ShingleShaker, VP of Inner Circle.
A groundhog could be the reason our spring wardrobes will be collecting dust for a few more weeks. The famous Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his home at Gobbler's Knob. And he was surrounded by men in top hats and tuxedos.
But as usual, Phil had some competition.
In South Whitehall Township, Grundsau Lodge 16 sent two stuffed groundhogs down the Jordan Creek to make their own predictions. Their ceremony is a cultural celebration of Pennsylvania Dutch heritage.
The stuffed groundhogs floated an early spring.
In Reading, Groundhog "Patty Pagoda" came out of her den on Mount Penn. And because of the fog, she couldn't see her shadow. Her prediction was the complete opposite of Phil's as well.
So now, we leave it up to our trusted meteorologists to let us know how exactly the weather is going to look.