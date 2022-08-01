SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Investigators have converged on a home in Salisbury Township Monday afternoon.

The coroner and the District Attorney's Office are among those on the scene on the 700 block of East Federal Street.

Neighbors say the couple living in the home just moved in less than a year ago and mostly kept to themselves. But they are surprised to hear this could happen in this peaceful area, and are wondering what's going on.

"We're in a pocket of Salisbury, where it's pretty quiet. You hear of things happening in Allentown, like other areas, but nothing happens here," said neighbor Lauren Zielinsky.

Animal Control officials removed four dogs from the home.

The District Attorney says the investigation is ongoing, and has no further comment at this time. The township's Police Chief says there is no danger to the public at this time.