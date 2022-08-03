ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Fans of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs have another way to get into Coca-Cola Park.

Officials cut the ribbon Wednesday on the new Lehigh Valley Health Network center field gate.

Some special guests stopped by.

Pigs mascots Ferrous and FeFe were joined by the Phillie Phanatic.

A spokesman for LVHN said having the gate speaks to the network's commitment to looking out for the community's health and well-being.

"What's better than to be able to come out and spend a nice evening with friends and family in open air in a beautiful stadium. For us, when we heard about the opportunity, it was a no-brainer," said Rich Levy, Vice President of Marketing and Public Affairs at LVHN.

There are now three gates fans can use to get into the stadium.

Parking is being expanded to accompany the additional entrance.

Tags

COMING Monday: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you