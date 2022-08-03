ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Fans of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs have another way to get into Coca-Cola Park.
Officials cut the ribbon Wednesday on the new Lehigh Valley Health Network center field gate.
Some special guests stopped by.
Pigs mascots Ferrous and FeFe were joined by the Phillie Phanatic.
A spokesman for LVHN said having the gate speaks to the network's commitment to looking out for the community's health and well-being.
"What's better than to be able to come out and spend a nice evening with friends and family in open air in a beautiful stadium. For us, when we heard about the opportunity, it was a no-brainer," said Rich Levy, Vice President of Marketing and Public Affairs at LVHN.
There are now three gates fans can use to get into the stadium.
Parking is being expanded to accompany the additional entrance.