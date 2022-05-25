ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Finally, you can actually take a drive along the Lehigh in Allentown, with the opening of the first phase of Riverside Drive.
It's a new three-lane road running just over a mile from Hamilton Street to American Parkway. It was built by the Jaindl Waterfront with additional financing from ANIZDA.
The project was seven years in the making. The road officially opened around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
"Since 2015 we've gone through acquisition, redevelopment, tearing up the rail, go through the study, master planning, working with the city, the state, quite frankly the federal government," said COO Zac Jaindl.
Which will extend the D&L Trail fully and connect it with the 9/11 Memorial Trail.
"It runs along an old rail corridor. It's a hiking trail, walking trail, biking trial, it's ADA accessible, but it's also a new road," said Becky Bradley with the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.
Which not only takes pressure off Front Street but also gives more connectivity to the 1st and 6th wards, which have some of the highest poverty levels in the state.
The stretch is the first phase of a much longer $55 million multi-modal roadway, recently given $21 million by the Department of Transportation.
"It'll continue from American Parkway, north, to 22 at Fullerton Avenue and the rail will then continue north of there, up to Race Street," Bradley said.
Riverside Drive was given to the city of Allentown, which will be responsible for maintaining it.
"The people of the 1st and 6th ward haven't necessarily felt connected to that river and this is one of the ways we'll be able to give people access to the river," said Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk.
"You're going to see a lot more investment in the area," Jaindl said.