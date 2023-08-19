COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Nazareth High School wrestling star Sammy Sasso was shot in the stomach Friday night in Columbus, Ohio, but is expected to survive.

The shooting occurred during a robbery attempt around 8:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Columbus' North High Street. A statement from The Ohio State University said Sasso "was the victim of a senseless shooting."

The area is near The Ohio State University, where Sasso has wrestled since 2019 and was twice named NCAA runner-up.

He was planning to wrestle again in 2023-24, due to the NCAA's extra Covid eligibility year.

Sasso previously wrestled for Nazareth High School from 2014 to 2018, where he amassed a 175-10 record and an undefeated junior season in 2016-17.

Although the shooting has not yet been confirmed by Columbus police, Sasso's condition was referenced on Twitter by The Wrestling Room, the University of Michigan wrestling team, and Sasso's 2023 national champtionship opponent, Cornell wrestler Yianni Diakomihalis.

There's no word of any suspects being taken into custody for the robbery in Columbus.

According to Sasso's high school coach, Dave Crowell, Sasso underwent multiple surgeries after the shooting. He has full movement and is expected to make a full recovery, Crowell said.

A Tweet from Nazareth Wrestling Saturday afternoon stated: "Our thoughts & prayers are with Sammy & the Sasso Family! We love you. Be strong, be fearless, be beautiful and believe that anything is possible when you have the people there to support you."