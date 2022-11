One person was killed in a crash in Upper Nazareth Township, Northampton County.

Authoriities said two cars collided around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the area of Newburg Road and Gun Club Road.

The coroner said 54-year-old Anthony Reier of Bethlehem Township died at the scene.

During the crash, a power pole was hit and snapped.

Officials haven't said how many people were involved in the accident. There's also no word yet on the cause of the crash.