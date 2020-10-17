ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Officials in Lehigh County have identified the man shot and killed in on the Hamilton Street Bridge Saturday.
Officials with the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office said Christian Lopez Rodriguez, 21, of Allentown died at the hospital.
Police said Lopez was involved in a shooting on the bridge.
The bridge was closed for several hours Saturday afternoon for a death investigation which has since been ruled a homicide by police.
According to police, at approximately 3:25 p.m. Saturday, October 17, patrol officers responded to the 100 Block of E. Hamilton Street for a report of a shooting.
Police said officers found an adult male who was shot at the scene. He later died at the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing and the Allentown Police Department is being assisted by both the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office Homicide Task Force and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.
According to police, there is no suspect or additional actor information to provide as all parties involved are currently accounted for.
Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, who either witnessed the incident or have related video, to contact Detectives at 610-437-7721.