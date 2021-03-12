ALLENTOWN, Pa. - State and local officials revealed a new EMS ambulance in Allentown Friday.
Mayor Ray O’Connell, State Sen. Pat Browne and Representatives Peter Schweyer and Mike Schlossberg were on hand Friday afternoon at the city’s Mack South Fire Station.
The city was awarded $141,000 for the purchase of the new ambulance from the Local Share Agreement established in the Pennsylvania Gaming Act for Lehigh and Northampton counties. The revenue was generated at the Wind Creek Bethlehem Casino and administered by Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Financing Authority.
Senators Browne and Lisa Boscola and Representatives Schweyer and Schlossberg secured the funding.
The vehicle includes a powered ambulance stretcher featuring a battery-powered hydraulic system that raises and lowers with a touch of a button capable of handling patients of up to 700 pounds.
Its safety and security features include rearview cameras as well as automatic perimeter lighting anytime the vehicle is in reverse. All doors including rear and side doors can be locked at any of the seated positions, and patient area windows can be “blacked” out for patient privacy and crew safety.
The ambulance will replace a currently out-of-service emergency vehicle.