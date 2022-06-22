ALLENTOWN, Pa. - With the 4th of July holiday right around the corner, a local nonprofit organization is hoping to minimize firework-related injuries this year.

Allentown officials and members of the Burn Prevention Network held a news conference Wednesday at Mack South Fire Station.

They highlighted the "Celebrate Safely PA" campaign, a collaborative effort of the state's five regional burn centers that aims to increase fireworks safety.

Officials said the houses in Allentown are too close together, raising the risk of injury.

"If you want to see fireworks, we recommend that you go see the fireworks that are put off by many different places and just get glow sticks for the kids rather than sparklers," said Cori Rolon, the Burn Prevention Network's Executive Director and CEO.

Officials say each year in Pennsylvania more than 3500 firework-related hospitalizations involve kids, and that 75 percent of the injuries can be prevented.

