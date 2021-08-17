ALLENTOWN, Pa. - International relief efforts are pouring into Haiti following Saturday's 7.2-magnitude earthquake.
The island nation hasn't seen an earthquake this bad since 2010.
Allentown's Life Church sponsored an orphanage in Port-au-Prince back then and has actively worked in the country ever since.
"We have multiple partners throughout the entire country, different projects specifically now due to the earthquake, one of the partners that we have closest to the epicenter is Restavek Freedom Foundation," said Life Church Global Missions Director David Mann.
Mann says instead of sending a team now, the church is working with Restavek to assess Haiti's needs.
He says conditions on the ground are chaotic.
Haiti is embroiled in civil unrest, reeling from the assassination of its president and fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
"They just can't catch a break. I mean it's been, you know, it's been very difficult and it's very painful to watch it to see and so we feel as the Jewish community if we can provide any support or comfort and typically right now that's in the way of funding," said Jeri Zimmerman, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of the Lehigh Valley.
Zimmerman says people who want to help can donate to the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, who has a team in Haiti.
Officials saying volunteers may be needed later to help rebuild, but what's needed right now are donations. The American Red Cross is echoing that message, saying it's activated its emergency response system and is identifying urgent needs.
For more information on how to donate people can visit the Restavek Freedom Foundation, Jewish Federation of the Lehigh Valley or the Red Cross websites.