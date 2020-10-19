It's an election season like no other, with more and more people opting for mail-in ballots over voting in person.
Counties across Pennsylvania have established ballot drop-boxes, as an alternative to submitting ballots directly in the mail. That convenience has come with some confusion.
"Now with drop boxes, for some reason, people are not acknowledging that the drop boxes in your county must be the drop box you put your ballot in," said Lehigh County Executive Phil Armstrong.
Armstrong says it hasn't been a widespread issue, but it does happen. Especially between Lehigh and Northampton counties.
"You could see that happening, especially to us. Because we share a city," said Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure.
Bethlehem sits in both counties. There's a ballot box at Bethlehem City Hall, but that's only for Northampton County residents.
"So if someone from West Bethlehem would drop of their ballot at city hall, you could see that could happen quite easily," McClure said.
Votespa.com tells you locations and drop off hours for your county. Your ballot must be dropped of at a box in your county. not necessarily the one closest to you.
Meantime, seeing that it could be an issue, both counties have contingency plans.
Lehigh County voted to allow certified workers to pick up their ballots in Northampton County. Northampton County deputized its sheriff's deputies, who monitor the boxes, as election workers.
"Our plan was to have these deputized deputies take the ballots to the Lehigh County elections office, the idea being everyone who touches a ballot must be part of the chain of custody, and also be a deputized elections official," McClure said.
McClure also urged people to make sure they submit their mail-in-ballots in both envelopes that are included with the ballot. A ballot returned without being inserted in the secrecy ballot is referred to as a "naked ballot" and can not be counted.