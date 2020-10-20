Lehigh and Northampton county officials say when it comes to behavior at the polls this Election Day they're hoping for the best, but planning for the worst.
Both counties say they are talking to local law enforcement about contingency plans.
County officials say residents have contacted them with concerns following social media posts about voter intimidation, suppression and possible unrest.
"We will be prepared to ensure that there is a safe passageway for them to cast their vote and that if there is any civil unrest or disturbance that we will be at the ready to address that. Address that quickly and accordingly," said Lehigh County Sheriff Joseph Hanna.
County officials say voters play a major part in the election security plan. They say if you see something that doesn't seem right at the polls, notify an election worker.