ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A fire marshal is expected to be back on scene Tuesday at Union Terrace Elementary School in Allentown, where a fire broke out Monday night.
Arson hasn't been ruled out, and people nearby believe suspicious activity may have been involved.
High school student Matthew White says the area is a popular hangout for teens.
"They come down here and start fighting sometimes. We've seen it already," he said.
Staff cleared the building by 4 p.m. Monday following summer school hours. By 6 p.m., a 911 call was put in for reports of flames coming from the school's mobile classroom units.
"Basically it was contained to these portable units out back, what you would call pods. They each house two classrooms apiece, so four classrooms total, and you can see the wooden covered deck in between that was fully involved," said Capt. John Christopher, with the Allentown Fire Department. "It was a large volume of fire."
The fire never spread to the main building, and no one was inside the mobile units at the time.
A porta-potty nearby was also up in flames when crews arrived.
A security camera in the back of the school may have the answers authorities are looking for, as they work to figure out the cause of the blaze.
In the meantime, the Allentown School District says summer school is canceled Tuesday and will resume Wednesday.
Parents like Melissa Kayser, mom of a fourth-grader who was assigned a classroom in the mobile units for the fall, is wondering what'll happen come the start of the school year.
"I had to go ahead and tell him and the first thing out of his mouth was, 'oh does this mean I don't have to go back to school in September?'" Kayser said.
Officials with the Allentown School District said it's too early to make a determination as to whether they will fund new mobile units or adjust classrooms within the school.
Authorities have not commented on monetary damages, but many school supplies and computers inside the pods were destroyed.