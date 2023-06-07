EASTON, Pa. - The dry air in our region might be causing drinking water in Easton to have an odd smell.

The city's water authority says the odor is coming from naturally occurring compounds in the water.

Those compounds, Geosmin, and another known as MIB, typically increase during dry conditions.

They give off an earthy and musty smell and taste.

Officials say the compounds are not harmful in drinking water, but if you want it to taste better they recommend chilling it in the fridge or adding lemon juice.