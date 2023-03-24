EASTON, Pa. – A Northampton County woman accused of conspiring with her son and a man to steal more than $72,000 from state and federal agencies was arraigned Friday by specially-appointed Assistant U.S. Attorney Patricia Turzyn of the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.

Charity Larusso, 48, and co-defendants Cole Hade, 24, and Dominic Ciufo, 31 — all of Northampton County — are each facing charges of one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, five counts of mail fraud and one count of theft of public money.

The charges come after a federal grand jury indictment in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

There is currently an active warrant for Hade, who is Larusso's son, while Ciufo remains in New Jersey State Prison on an unrelated charge.

The federal grand jury found that from June 10, 2020, to August 24, 2020, the three defendants conspired together, and with other persons, to devise a scheme to defraud state and federal agencies, and to obtain money and property by means of false pretenses.

While he was incarcerated in Northampton County Prison, authorities say Ciufo collected the necessary personal identifying information of other inmates for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance applications. He then allegedly communicated with Larusso and Hale via telephone, text, and video chat to disclose the inmates' information, or arranged for the inmates to directly transfer their information to Larusso and Hale.

According to authorities, Larusso and Hale took the personal identifying information of other inmates to file fraudulent PUA applications. In return, the defendants received U.S. Bank debit cards, in which they made expenditures directly from the cards, withdrew cash from the cards, or transferred money from the cards to other bank accounts.

The Northampton County district attorney's office also said Larusso and Hale deposited money in the commissary accounts of the incarcerated inmates who provided their personal information to the defendants.

As a result of the false statements made on the PUA applications, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, which administered the PUA program, approved the applications and dispersed a total of at least $72,021.

"White-collar crime is not taken lightly in any circumstance," said Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck. "These defendants organized a scheme to not only take the personal information of incarcerated individuals, but to selfishly use the money they received for themselves."

"The defendants stole currency which should have been sent to those in real need of COVID-19 relief funds," Houck added.

The investigation is ongoing.