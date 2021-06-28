NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - This year people aren't just celebrating our nation's independence, but independence from the pandemic.
"This year coming on the backside of the pandemic we expect people to be active and try to get out," said Brian Downs, co-chair of the The Lehigh Valley DUI/Highway Safety Task Force.
The task force expects more people on the road this year, so it wants to remind people of the three B's - booze, belts, and burns. Don't drink and drive and buckle up, and be careful with fireworks.
"The best advice I can give is leave the fireworks to the professionals," said New Tripoli Fire Chief Gary Kuntz Jr.
But, most people don't take that advice. According to the National Fire Protection Association, around 20,000 fires are started by fireworks each year, causing millions in damage, injuries and sometimes death.
"If you do decide to do fireworks yourself, be very careful with them. Stay 150 feet or more from buildings whether they're occupied or unoccupied," Kuntz said.
While sparklers don't explode they can cause serious injuries. They heat up to between 1200 to 3000 degrees.
"As you can see there is extreme heat with the sparklers, it can easily ignite an item of clothing," Kuntz said.
Simply put, play it safe this holiday and have fun, because getting hurt or arrested is anything but.