ALLENTOWN, Pa. - In preparation for the impending rain the Army Corps of Engineers is drawing down the reservoirs at Francis E. Walter Dam.
This will help to mitigate flooding, but as people saw just a week ago and with past storms, the water still rises.
"It's just beautiful, like Allentown's best-kept secret, most don't even know it's here," said Eileen Pudleiner.
However, the beauty of Pudleiner's Adams Island Allentown home faces a very real ugly situation. And one she and her husband faced just a week ago, as the Lehigh River rose during rain from Tropical Storm Henri. Some of the water from the river ran into her basement.
With possibly up to eight inches of rain predicted to fall mid week from the remains of Hurricane Ida, Pudleiner pulled her boats from the water and will put outside furniture in, but other than that she's hoping for the best.
"If I can get that car sideways I will, and I probably can," explained Steve Castellani.
He says he's lucky as flood waters in the past have only risen to nearly his garage. However, neighbors in his Lower Macungie neighborhood, that borders Spring Creek, tell us, they've been hit with massive flooding, including last year's August storm.
Even with good luck, Castellani says he isn't taking any chances.
"I'm going to make sure my battery backup sump pump is on green. No red or yellow. Just in case the electricity goes off. I have a battery backup," he said.
After severe flooding a week ago in Stroudsburg, the Monroe County Office of Emergency Management is telling people to clear drains and swales and to make sure your family emergency plan is up-to date.
Lehigh County's Emergency Management team is warning against flash floods.
If Pudleiner faces her second flooding in 10 days?
"It's still worth it to live on the river because it never gets that bad," she said.
The Lehigh County Office of Emergency Management says it's already coordinating action and rescue plans ahead of the mid-week rain.