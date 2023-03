BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem is keeping the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. alive.

City and community leaders came together Tuesday to unveil a new addition to the memorial at Martin Luther King Jr. Park off Carlton Avenue.

The plaque in the center honors the people and organizations that helped organize the city's first MLK walk 30 years ago and keep it going today.

Among them is community leader Frankie West, who helped organize Tuesday's event, and was there for the unveiling.