Lehigh Valley election officials say mail-in ballots are partially responsible for higher turnouts for the 2021 primary election.
In Northampton County, turnout is almost double what it was for the 2017 and 2019 primaries. In Lehigh County, turnout is also nearly double what it was from the two previous primaries.
No excuse-required mail-in ballots were a necessity in the 2020 presidential election because of the pandemic.
For the 2021 primary they were used by Democrats more than 3 to 1 over Republicans.
"For now people are looking at it as the convenience of voting. Instead of standing in lines and all of us have stood in line," said Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong.
But if you look at the numbers, more people did stand in line this primary. Roughly ten percent more stood in line in Lehigh County, and roughly 13 percent more did so in Northampton.
County officials say not only were mail in-ballots seen as a way to stay safe during the pandemic, they also provided more access to people who might have trouble getting to the polls.
The boost in turnout comes at a time when state lawmakers are talking about re-vamping election procedures after concerns were raised about possible fraud.
Among the suggestions being considered are eliminating the permanent list of people who get automatic mail-in ballot applications each cycle, and changing application and ballot return deadlines and drop box procedures.