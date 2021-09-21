It's a milestone that makes the COVID-19 pandemic the deadliest in U.S. history.
Johns Hopkins University says 675,000 Americans have died of COVID-related deaths, more than the Spanish flu pandemic that began in 1918.
"It was very similar to this pandemic, it was a worldwide scourge," journalist and historian Frank Whelan said.
Whelan says the Spanish flu was unstoppable.
And if you compare the pandemics, the Spanish flu impacted a population of 103 million people, killing 1 in 159. Fast forward to COVID-19 and a population of 331 million people - so far 1 in 490 people have died.
Local doctors say with all the advances in medicine and science, the death toll shouldn't be what it is.
"In 1918 and 1919 they were unable to identify what was causing the problem or do anything to either test for it, to treat it, or to prevent it," said Dr. Timothy Friel with LVHN.
Friel says the COVID pandemic will end when enough people have immunity through either vaccinations or illness, but he says with the latter comes a longer duration and a higher mortality rate.
"We know that over 100,000 unvaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19 since May," Friel said.
Friel says it's estimated that at least another 100,000 people could die before the end of the year if vaccine resistance continues.
He urges anyone who's doesn't get the vaccine to at least practice preventative measures like masking and social distancing.