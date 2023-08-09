ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Five people were charged Wednesday after a search warrant turned up multiple firearms, drugs, and cash in Allentown, according to a news release from city police.

Detectives from the Vice & Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant in the 500 block of North Lumber Street, police said. During the execution of the search warrant a shotgun, handgun with obliterated serial number, ammunition, cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and U.S. currency were recovered, according to police.

Five people were arrested and charged.

Adam C. Artjuch, Jr., 17, who's being charged as an adult, had a warrant served for an attempted homicide charge related to a shooting incident in Allentown on July 4, 2023, according to Allentown Police.

Maritza Bermudez, 18, is charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, conspiracy to deliver cocaine, possession of instruments of crime, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Izayah Diaz Vincent, 19, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, conspiracy to deliver cocaine, possession of instruments of crime, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cristina Lugo, 37, is accused of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 16-year-old boy is charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of firearm by minor, possession of firearm with an altered serial number, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.