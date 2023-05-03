EASTON, Pa. - The Gov. Josh Shapiro administration chose to highlight downtown Easton for Small Business Week, on a walking tour of five downtown businesses with Norman Bristol-Colón, the Chief Diversity Officer at the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

"I think Easton is a great model of what small businesses can accomplish and can do for a city," Colón said.

"At this point in our history, we have more small businesses operating in downtown Easton than ever before," said Easton Mayor Sal Panto.

"It's great to be a part of something. All the downtown businesses are great, we all work together," said Andriana Gionis, owner of Sweet Girlz Bakery. "It doesn't come easily. It's a lot of hard work, a lot of long hours. My staff is great. They take all of this very seriously."

"I just love the community. I moved here from New York and was commuting for 10 years but there was something about Easton that just had that great mini-city feeling," said Rachel Zanders, owner of Easton Candle Company, which opened just about a year ago.

"We started this business because of [our son] and knowing that out there in the community, once your kids graduate, there really isn't much for them when they have special needs," said Desiree McMullan of Seth & Co. Special Brew, a coffee shop employing individuals with developmental disabilities.

"So we're just trying to build some skills here. Things that they can take to other businesses."

In his budget proposal, Shapiro is calling for a $20 million infusion into the Historically Disadvantaged Business Assistance Program, as well as $8.6 million for the Keystone Communities program to improve Main Streets.

"Having diverse businesses coexisting, I think that has been the chemistry of this success," Colón said.