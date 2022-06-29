WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners received a presentation Wednesday night during a special meeting on the Riverside Drive Multimodal Revitalization Corridor project.
The proposed project spans 3.5 miles of land from Allentown through Whitehall, and would complete a section of the 165-mile D&L Trail network along the Delaware and Lehigh rivers.
In November 2021, the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission received $21 million from the federal government for the project through a grant program named "Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity," or RAISE. The project has received also $34.4 million in matching funds. This money came from state grants, the City of Allentown and The Waterfront, which is owned by Jaindl Enterprises.
The 2020 grant application said the plan would create an alternative north-south route for vehicular, pedestrian, bike and bus traffic. It will connect several minor east-west streets along the waterfront and resolve traffic conflicts at problem intersections.
During Wednesday night's meeting, commissioners received presentations from the LVPC, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and county government officials who attempted to make their argument for the project and receive Whitehall's commitment.
"This is something we've been working on for six years," said Tracy Oscavich, LVPC director of administration. "...This project is transformative."
The Riverside Project consists of three elements: the Hamilton Gateway, Allentown Riverfront Development and the Whitehall Riverside Drive and Trail. Wednesday night's meeting focused on that final element.
The Whitehall section would continue Riverside Drive as a 28-foot-wide road and 12-foot paved trail. The two-lane road and 12-foot wide, two-lane bikeway would connect into the street grid at Wood Street/Fullerton Avenue at the Route 22 interchange.
A transit- and emergency services-only paved throughway and a pedestrian and bicycle path would continue north and end at Lehigh Avenue. This would result in a commuter corridor connection to the Lehigh Valley's suburban and the rural areas.
LVPC Executive Director Becky Bradley says the project will increase property values for homes within close proximity to the trail. As a result of the property value increase, Whitehall Township would realize increased property tax revenue, she said.
Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong touted the project's trail aspect. That's because in the plan's conception, bike, pedestrian and transit traffic were prioritized, he said. By building the road and trail together, the project will reportedly save money. The transit, emergency services, bike and walking trails would also work toward completing a 3.5-mile section of the link in the 165-mile D&L Trail.
"This is just a win-win," Armstrong said. "...I think Whitehall comes out of this completely on top."
During the presentation, Christine Frey of PennDOT sought Whitehall Township's "partnership" for the project. She said there was urgency to receiving the township's approval to meet federal deadlines.
"To this point, there has been no hard design or testing," Frey said.
In describing his vision of the road, Lehigh County Director of General Services Rick Molchany described it as a "neighborhood type of road."
"We don't expect it to be Fullerton Avenue," Molchany said.
Whitehall Township Mayor Michael Harakal expressed concerns about road maintenance.
Commissioner Vice President Philip Ginder noted legacy costs to Whitehall Township taxpayers.
"There are some really long-term costs we're bringing on there," Ginder said at one point. "Money is a big thing."
"There are a lot of outstanding issues here," President Joseph Marx said. "What if we get to a point we make a verbal commitment that we or you can't overcome?...There are a lot of unanswered questions."
Armstrong said he did not understand Marx's concerns and reiterated his request for the board's commitment to the project. Other presenters attempted also to persuade the board.
Ultimately, commissioners said further review was warranted.
"I think we need time to digest this," Marx said. "I think we as a board need to sit down and talk about this. I think more needs to be discussed on our side."