HELLERTOWN, Pa. | State investigators allege that an Ohio man posed as a teenager online as he traded sexually explicit messages with an underage girl in the Lehigh Valley for three years and tried to arrange meeting with her.
The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office filed about two dozen child sex charges against Matthew S. Sedam, of Loveland, Ohio, after an investigation allegedly turned up graphic messages to the girl and requests for sexually explicit videos. The now 49-year-old allegedly began communicating with the Hellertown girl in 2017 when she was 12 years old.
Charges were filed late last month, and District Judge Daniel Corpora arraigned Sedam Tuesday morning, setting bail at $250,000.
In August 2019, an investigator with the attorney general’s child predator section received a complaint from a parent, who reported that an out-of-state adult had contacted his 15-year-old daughter about picking her up at the family’s home, according to the criminal complaint.
The parent told investigators that he’d listened to a voicemail message to his daughter from someone named “Zack,” and that he was certain the caller was an adult. The girl reportedly told investigators that she’d been communicating with “Zack” for three years and that he knew her age and grade, according to court records. She reportedly believed she was communicating with a boy who was her age.
The email address used to communicate with the girl and her cell phone were turned over to authorities.
The investigation revealed that “Zack” was actually Sedam, who shared a Loveland, Ohio, address with a now 46-year-old woman. Court records do not indicate what, if any relationship, Sedam had with woman.
A search warrant for the email address allegedly used by Sedam revealed 10 naked photos of the girl that were sent in January and February of this year. In an interview with investigators, the victim said she’d been sending photos of herself on a weekly basis at “Zack’s request” and had been sending videos via the email address for at least six months at the time of the interview.
Authorities said the two also communicated via Google Docs, where investigators allegedly found sexually explicit messages, photos and specific requests for photos from Sedam.
Police in Ohio executed a search warrant on Sedam’s home in May and reported finding items in the house that are seen in a photo in the victim’s Google Docs. Investigators said Sedam’s voice matched the one in the voicemail. And when asked if she recognized the voice, the woman living with Sedam said, “Oh, you know the answer to that.”
Authorities seized electronic devices at Sedam’s home and allegedly found a photo of a ring engraved “I belong with you,” which was mailed to the girl’s house. They also discovered that Sedam was following the girl’s Instagram account.
The attorney general’s office charged Sedam with 10 counts each of child pornography and knowingly allowing a child to transmit child pornography along with single counts of unlawful contact with a minor, disseminating explicit sexual material involving a minor and criminal use of a communication device, all felonies. He also faces a single misdemeanor count of corruption of minors.
He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Dec. 22.