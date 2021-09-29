BANGOR, Pa. - Settled 15 feet under the Borough of Bangor, a giant oil-water separator is set to catch a slow moving but persistent environmental pain.
"Allow oil to settle on the top of the water and capture oil into a separate chamber and the remaining water will flow back down into the storm sewer system," said EPA project scene coordinator Jessica Duffy.
Duffy's team is putting it in place to stop the flow of oil from a storm water drain into Martin's Creek.
Duffy says they've recovered 2,000 gallons using sand bags and containment booms since the oil leak was discovered this summer.
"That is a substantial amount of oil to be released into the stream, especially a stream that is stocked with trout," neighbor Frank Teribury told us back in July.
However, the Pennsylvania Fish Commission says scale samples taken from fish show no adverse environmental harm. They say it would have been a different story if this would have been a large one-time oil spill and not a slow-moving leak.
The source of the oil is still a mystery. The borough thinks it may be from a slate quarry, but the EPA doesn't know and has a team working to find out.
It will be monitored by the EPA when attached to the storm water line.
"We have a riser and manhole over and can measure the amount of oil and determine if we have to vacuum it out," Duffy added.
It's expected to be online by next week.