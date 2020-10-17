Iron Pigs media relations manager Mike Ventola joined the 69 News Sunrise team live from Coca-Cola Park in Allentown as festivities geared up for Saturday's Oktoberfest event. 

The event will be split in two sessions, 12 - 2 p.m. and 3 - 5 p.m.

Tickets are $50 dollars, which includes authentic German food and beer. 

Designated driver tickets are only $15 dollars. 

For more details, visit milb.com

