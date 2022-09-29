BETHLEHEM, Pa. - October is just a few days away, and Oktoberfest kicks off in Bethlehem Friday! The free event, put on by ArtsQuest, is in its 12th year. There will be different foods and beer to try, plus festivities, games, and contests.

Final preparations for Oktoberfest in Bethlehem were underway Thursday. The festival, which kicks off Friday at 5 p.m., is where Pennsylvania Dutch meets German heritage, according to organizers.

"Great food, fun festivities and of course, beer," Patrick Brogan, chief programming director for ArtsQuest, said.

Now in its 12th year and put on by ArtsQuest at SteelStacks, the fest includes events like the Hasselhoff-Off, celebrating Germany's favorite actor.

"Competitors compete to be the most David Hasselhoff," Addyson Young, programming specialist with ArtsQuest, said. "We do some slow motion running some obstacle courses and even some German karaoke."

There will also be a Dragtoberfest.

"A lot of our local drag queens from Philly, New York come and just put on a really awesome drag show," Young said.

Brogan says one of the biggest events at the festival is a competition of some of the smallest creatures: the wiener dog races.

"Whether you're a dachshund or a dachshund mix, or even just a wiener dog at heart, anything under 35 pounds is welcome to enter. It's so much fun to watch the dogs race and perform, or not perform to the expectations of the owners on either side of the arena," Brogan said.

There's also a parade for pups of all sizes.

"Dogs in costumes, dogs on floats," Brogan said.

The fest will have concerts and food too, with ticketed events, like the Pierogi Palooza.

Organizers say they'll be preparing up to the final minutes before opening Friday.

"We spent all year working on Oktoberfest tweaking it, making some new additions for the following year," Brogan said.

But, they add, it's all coming together.

"I mean, there's a lot of spreadsheets, a lot of Google threads and Outlook messages going," Young said. "It's just a lot of communication between all the departments. Luckily, we all like each other and like working together."

Oktoberfest kicks off Friday, September 30 at 5 p.m. and runs through Oct. 2, as well as the following weekend of Oct. 7 through Oct. 9.

For more information, people can go to the SteelStacks website.